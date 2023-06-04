StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.
