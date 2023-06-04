StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Salem Media Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.