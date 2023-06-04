StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ONCT. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.36% and a negative return on equity of 71.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,544 shares in the company, valued at $42,497.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,650 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 192,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 167,268 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 155,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.