StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Trading Down 0.5 %
IRIX stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.23. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.17 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. Research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of IRIDEX
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.