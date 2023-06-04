StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Trading Down 0.5 %

IRIX stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.23. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.17 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. Research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

About IRIDEX

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 333,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

