StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of CHCI stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. Comstock Holding Companies has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $6.94.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.
