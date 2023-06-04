StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHCI stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. Comstock Holding Companies has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $6.94.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHCI Get Rating ) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.