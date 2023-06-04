StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

