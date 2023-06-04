StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 10.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations in the United States. It operates through the following business segments: Audio, Digital, and Esports. The Audio segment refers to the sale of commercial advertising to customers. The Digital segment focuses on the sale of digital advertising to customers.

