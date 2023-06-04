Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Stake Boosted by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 175.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.70 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,183.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STC. TheStreet downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

STC opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $57.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.20). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Stewart Information Services’s revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also

