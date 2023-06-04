Square Token (SQUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $4.36 Million

Square Token (SQUA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Square Token has a total market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $139,959.40 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Square Token has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00007755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 2.10380877 USD and is up 3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $264,174.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

