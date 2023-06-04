Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 815,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 409,554 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $11,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111.9% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. 1,407,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,448. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

