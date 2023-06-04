Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target Cut to $6.50 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPWH. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $180.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.68 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 126,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

