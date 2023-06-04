SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,618 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 614,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,334,000 after acquiring an additional 218,721 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 201,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,789,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,203,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,047. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average is $91.65.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

