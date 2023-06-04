Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.93.

Sovos Brands Stock Up 1.5 %

SOVO opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.12. Sovos Brands has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $103,066.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sovos Brands news, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $103,066.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Risa Cretella sold 12,182 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $237,914.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,601.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 799,291 shares of company stock valued at $13,276,999. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOVO. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sovos Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 624,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

