Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Acquired by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,250 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 31,014,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,863 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,697,391 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,237,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,141,000 after acquiring an additional 868,307 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,822,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,983,660. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

