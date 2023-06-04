SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSB. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 24,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $2,085,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,813.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,989,234.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 24,900 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $2,085,126.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,993 shares in the company, valued at $836,813.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

SouthState Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SouthState by 244.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SouthState by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSB opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. SouthState has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $91.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.05). SouthState had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $521.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SouthState will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

SouthState Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Featured Stories

