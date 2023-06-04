Sourceless Trading 33% Higher Over Last Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $587.99 million and $530.21 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 33% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00026456 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019755 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016281 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001079 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,081.02 or 0.99955154 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.0280019 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $530.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.