SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:SIF opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $14.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.44. SIFCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.65% of SIFCO Industries worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

