Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.56

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as high as $1.69. Sientra shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 75,915 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Sientra from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sientra from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($2.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $25.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 1,078.78% and a negative net margin of 74.77%. Research analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sientra in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,921,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 724,763 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sientra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sientra by 758.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 966,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 853,500 shares during the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sientra

(Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through the International and United States geographical segments. The company was founded by Hani M. Zeini on August 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.