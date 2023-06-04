Siacoin Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $173.17 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,076.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.02 or 0.00354626 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.44 or 0.00548202 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00066969 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.94 or 0.00424485 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003679 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,185,572,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.