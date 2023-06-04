Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.34.
Several research analysts recently commented on SHLS shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.
Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of SHLS opened at $24.23 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $59,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.
