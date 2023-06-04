Shelton Capital Management Trims Stake in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management owned about 1.37% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Up 1.4 %

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

HRZN traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.05. 457,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,436. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

