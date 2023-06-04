Shelton Capital Management Sells 2,109 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.9% of Shelton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,903,103,000 after purchasing an additional 851,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,858,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,921,651,000 after purchasing an additional 247,997 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,674,701,000 after acquiring an additional 367,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,625,004,000 after buying an additional 132,461 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,754,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,520,843,000 after purchasing an additional 94,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $5.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $499.58. 3,064,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,942. The firm has a market cap of $465.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.06.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

