Shelton Capital Management Sells 18,656 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,656 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Micron Technology by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,320 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,468,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,175,656. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.