Shelton Capital Management Sells 12,218 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $373.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,391. The stock has a market cap of $354.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.