Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,609 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,896,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,335,528. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

