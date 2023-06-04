Shelton Capital Management Raises Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.89.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,211 shares of company stock worth $9,410,110. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.98. 2,296,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.23. The firm has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

