Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,788 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,795 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.48. 1,427,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,029. The stock has a market cap of $121.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $71.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.55.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.5935 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.28%.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

