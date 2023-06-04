Shelton Capital Management Lowers Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,788 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,795 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 975,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,757,000 after acquiring an additional 74,918 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,991,000 after buying an additional 286,656 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $2,268,000. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $13,101,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.48. 1,427,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,029. The company has a market capitalization of $121.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.55. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.5935 dividend. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

