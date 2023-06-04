Shelton Capital Management Has $6.25 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,235 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.7% of Shelton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.40 on Friday, reaching $105.76. 14,112,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,542,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day moving average is $110.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.28.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

