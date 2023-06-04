Shelton Capital Management Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 259,549 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 105,292,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,889,368. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

