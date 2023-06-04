Shelton Capital Management Has $4.37 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1,732.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,125 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 58,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Devon Energy Trading Up 3.7 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

DVN traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.53. 8,829,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,111,194. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.