Shelton Capital Management Has $3.93 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,116 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after buying an additional 8,948,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,653,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.