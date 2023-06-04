Shelton Capital Management Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,392,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,952. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.50 and its 200 day moving average is $146.09. The company has a market capitalization of $401.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.90 and a 12-month high of $154.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $83,317,703.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 261,281,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,103,845,197.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $83,317,703.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 261,281,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,103,845,197.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,272,342 shares of company stock worth $2,449,618,643 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

