Shelton Capital Management Has $3.83 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,524,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Walmart by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,392,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.50 and a 200 day moving average of $146.09. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.90 and a 52-week high of $154.64.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 764,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $107,583,466.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,384,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,341,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $148,740,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,481,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,829,167,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 764,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $107,583,466.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,384,230 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,341,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,272,342 shares of company stock worth $2,449,618,643. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

