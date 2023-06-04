Shelton Capital Management Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 384,682 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,816,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,971,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 787,630 shares worth $32,162,218. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $125.23. 19,358,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,361,370. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $127.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

