Shelton Capital Management Has $11.37 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,859 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.2% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 26,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded up $4.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.85. 2,740,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

