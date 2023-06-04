Shelton Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,676,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,362,000 after acquiring an additional 845,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 758,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $5.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $442.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,479. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.11 and a fifty-two week high of $454.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $398.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.09. The stock has a market cap of $419.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

