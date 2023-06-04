Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 10.1% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $27,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,776.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,534.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

VOOV opened at $150.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.18 and a twelve month high of $154.82.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.