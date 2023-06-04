Seven Eight Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,145,000 after buying an additional 767,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,762,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,430,000 after buying an additional 685,242 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,083,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 590.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 677,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after buying an additional 579,802 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 160,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.57 per share, with a total value of $5,384,225.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,225.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 1,750,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $57,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,928.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 160,388 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,384,225.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 160,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,225.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,859,926 shares of company stock valued at $61,507,766 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

