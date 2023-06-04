Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Energizer by 107.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.30 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 93.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Energizer’s payout ratio is -38.34%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

