Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,118 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 32,850.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.2527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous — dividend of $0.25. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.