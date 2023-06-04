Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,084 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.24 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.62.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

