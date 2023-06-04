Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $398.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $402.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.55. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $408.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $445.78.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,537 shares of company stock worth $5,165,878 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

