Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $605,000 Investment in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 96.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of STAA stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average of $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.16 and a beta of 1.18. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $112.27.

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STAA. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.18.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Articles

