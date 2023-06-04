Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $596,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,327 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 55,241 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,195.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $62.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.06 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $85.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.20.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Articles

