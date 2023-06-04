Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCEP opened at $63.48 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

