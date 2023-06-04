Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 8,292 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,521,000 after buying an additional 1,002,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,623,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $925,804,000 after purchasing an additional 622,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,502,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $494,370,000 after purchasing an additional 190,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,331,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,858,000 after purchasing an additional 62,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Corning Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $31.51 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,198 shares of company stock worth $4,405,084. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Stories

