SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $180,494.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,370,088.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $2,924,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,924.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 476,537 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,074. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SentinelOne by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,480,000 after purchasing an additional 794,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SentinelOne by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,783,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,422,000 after purchasing an additional 835,305 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,765,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SentinelOne by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,826,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,452,000 after buying an additional 561,756 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

