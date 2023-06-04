Seeyond Has $5.20 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Seeyond raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $184.06. 4,288,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,828,335. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.