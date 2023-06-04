Seeyond Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 206.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,645. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.01. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.