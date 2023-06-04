Seeyond Has $3.97 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Seeyond raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 416.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,945 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,384,000 after buying an additional 1,778,320 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,138,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,704,000 after buying an additional 762,017 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 432.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 558,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after buying an additional 453,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on LKQ in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,254. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.62. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.35.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.38%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $24,577,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,725,090.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $24,577,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,725,090.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,290 shares of company stock worth $24,708,232 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.